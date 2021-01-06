JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As pro-Trump protesters clashed with police in Washington D.C., Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the state as part of a scheduled weekly appearance.
When Parson, a Republican who in the past has publicly supported President Trump, was asked about the unrest in the nation's capital, he reiterated his stance that he supports law and order.
"I am a law-and-order guy. I don't care what you present to be or what cause you are under, you don't violate the law," he said. "No matter who you support, no matter what your politics are, you have to be responsible for your conduct."
In discussing his stance, Parson grouped together this summer's protests over police brutality with Wednesday's Capitol protests, as well as the demonstration outside of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's home this week.
[READ: Police say protest outside Hawley's home was peaceful; 'We didn’t think it was that big of a deal']
When asked whether he felt President Trump emboldened protesters by his speech Wednesday morning, Parson was unequivocal.
"Absolutely not," he said. "Any time you've had gatherings in Washington D.C.- we've seen marches, we have seen different people go out there for reasons- were they wrong to do that? No. Everybody has a right to protest ... my understanding is that the president told them not to commit any crimes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.