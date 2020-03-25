JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has requested President Trump to approve a major disaster declaration that would provide federal assistance for the entire state.
In the request filed Tuesday, he said the pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the state and local governments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Governor Parson said.
He has also requested assistance from FEMA and two statewide programs, Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling, aimed to help thousands of Missourians out of work and support for mental health services.
“Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens. There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more that we will face," he continued.
On March 13, Parson has declared a state of emergency in Missouri and has ordered social distancing statewide.
