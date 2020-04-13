ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the union that represents thousands of grocery store employees all around St. Louis is still pushing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to provide more protections for workers, saying to this point, Parson has not taken needed steps.
The head of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 (UFCW) says he wants the governor to mandate that customers must be required to wear masks in a store. Currently, that is something Parson has said he won't do.
"I would like to see the governor make an intelligent decision here, and that would be the mandate while the general public is shopping in grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses that they'd be required to shield their face," said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook.
Several stores have safeguards in place. At Dierberg's, tape marks off a six-foot span for customers to line up at the deli counter, signs remind customers to keep their distance and Plexiglas barriers have been up for several days that separate the clerks from the customers. But the union wants the governor to also temporarily classify the workers as first responders.
Cook says they would then be eligible for workers' comp if they contract the virus. Currently, they have to prove they got COVID-19 on the job, which Cook says is virtually impossible to prove and their medical bills would be their responsibility.
It would also mean the grocery workers would get faster testing and access to some personal protective equipment.
"I was in a store late Saturday afternoon. I saw five people in a row walking with no face shield. Now, do you care that little about other people as to not shield your face with or without a government mandate?" Cook says.
Parson responded to Cook's concerns today during his daily news briefing on Monday. He says he will continue to let businesses decide if they will require customers to wear masks.
As far as declaring grocery store workers first responders, he says he wishes there was more he could do, but without going into detail he said simply, "Can't do it at this time."
