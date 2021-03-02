A rural Missouri county near the Iowa border says it was left with around 1,500 unused doses from a mass vaccination drive it held on Saturday.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will move resources to accommodate mass vaccination events in the St. Louis and Kansas regions, as news that 10 percent of Missouri's 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be sent to the state's two biggest urban centers. 

5,000 doses will be sent to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City and 10,000 will be allocated to regional mass vaccination events. The remaining vaccines will go to community providers that will not get Moderna or Pfizer vaccines this week. 

The announcement follows several vaccination events in rural areas in which supplies outpaced demand, leaving health officials to make public calls for walk-in patients. Putnam County officials posted to Facebook over the weekend saying anyone over 18 was welcome to line up due to their surplus, which mirrored a similar situation in McDonald County last week. 

Virus Outbreak-Johnson Johnson Vaccine

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. 

Missouri health officials have insisted that any extra doses are redistributed within the regions where events took place, but many St. Louisans have been outraged by the fact so many doses are being allocated to those areas when urban residents cannot get them. In fact, some drove across the state to the McDonald event in hopes of getting a shot. Others drove two hours south to Bollinger County when health officials opened their event to walk-ins after accounting for all their appointments. 

As the state prepares to begin rolling out the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they have modified how they will distribute doses across the state.

"Due to increases in vaccine supply, the state's model has been modified. Current categories include the following:  

• High Throughput Health Centers: 41 percent

• Mass Vaccination Events: 22 percent 

• Local Public Health Agencies: 7 percent

• Federally Qualified Health Centers: 8 percent 

• Community/Enrolled Providers: 7 percent 

• Vaccine Desert Mitigation: 15 percent"

Areas of both St. Louis and Kansas City have been marked as vaccine deserts, meaning areas with limited to no access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Kansas City Star, a consulting firm showed state officials that such areas are expanding in the major cities while shrinking in other areas of the state. 

The state has not yet said when or where these mass vaccinations events will be held, but does frequently update their mass vaccination website with new events and we'll post a story on KMOV.com when they do make any announcements.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.