JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will move resources to accommodate mass vaccination events in the St. Louis and Kansas regions, as news that 10 percent of Missouri's 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be sent to the state's two biggest urban centers.

Vaccine surplus? St. Louisans drive 4 hours as rural Missouri vaccine site runs out of registrants Health officials in McDonald County are looking for arms Wednesday, as they say they have roughly 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine still available and have already covered most of the county's population.

5,000 doses will be sent to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City and 10,000 will be allocated to regional mass vaccination events. The remaining vaccines will go to community providers that will not get Moderna or Pfizer vaccines this week.

The announcement follows several vaccination events in rural areas in which supplies outpaced demand, leaving health officials to make public calls for walk-in patients. Putnam County officials posted to Facebook over the weekend saying anyone over 18 was welcome to line up due to their surplus, which mirrored a similar situation in McDonald County last week.

Missouri health officials have insisted that any extra doses are redistributed within the regions where events took place, but many St. Louisans have been outraged by the fact so many doses are being allocated to those areas when urban residents cannot get them. In fact, some drove across the state to the McDonald event in hopes of getting a shot. Others drove two hours south to Bollinger County when health officials opened their event to walk-ins after accounting for all their appointments.

As the state prepares to begin rolling out the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they have modified how they will distribute doses across the state.

Missouri expects J&J vaccinations to start by Wednesday Missouri vaccinators are expected to receive the first 50,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, and the state’s health director said the shots can start as soon as the doses arrive.

"Due to increases in vaccine supply, the state's model has been modified. Current categories include the following:

• High Throughput Health Centers: 41 percent

• Mass Vaccination Events: 22 percent

• Local Public Health Agencies: 7 percent

• Federally Qualified Health Centers: 8 percent

• Community/Enrolled Providers: 7 percent

• Vaccine Desert Mitigation: 15 percent"

Areas of both St. Louis and Kansas City have been marked as vaccine deserts, meaning areas with limited to no access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Kansas City Star, a consulting firm showed state officials that such areas are expanding in the major cities while shrinking in other areas of the state.

The state has not yet said when or where these mass vaccinations events will be held, but does frequently update their mass vaccination website with new events and we'll post a story on KMOV.com when they do make any announcements.