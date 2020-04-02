JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In Missouri a number of people are pushing Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide stay at home order.
Thursday they got a chance to ask him firsthand in an "Ask the Governor" Twitter chat.
The forum brought out supporters and critics.
The session started at noon, but several Twitter users had already posted questions. Gov. Parson was asked what he is doing to secure personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers.
The response from his Twitter account was:
"9,000 cases of equipment have already been shipped to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Along with more than 18 thousand n-95 masks and 22 thousand surgical masks.”
Parson also said, "Missouri is constantly expanding testing options and locations with new testing sites being added every day around the state.”
But critics were quick to call out Parson for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.
His account was quick to respond, saying:
"I want to point out there is a statewide order that has been in place since March 23. All options are on the table as we prepare to update that order. The bottom line is that everyone should stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to get out."
Parson did issue an order limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people but does not specifically say "stay at home."
Parson's response only served to enrage some Twitter users even more, causing one person to write, “Are you seriously going to lie to us? This is the Show-Me State--show me the order.”
News 4 did submit a question to the governor for his daily news conference today asking about a statewide stay-at-home order.
He said the social distancing order issued March 23rd will expire Monday and they are currently re-assessing the situation.
