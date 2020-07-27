JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson's special session addressing violent crime in the State of Missouri began Monday.
The session focuses on key issues like child welfare, unlawful transfer of weapons, and lifting the residency requirement in the City of St. Louis.
Senators have adjourned for the day but are focused on meeting in committees Tuesday. That's where the real work will happen on the six proposals that were listed in the governor's call for a special session.
"The number of homicides we're seeing is devastating and unacceptable. Innocent lives are being lost, futures cut short and families are hurting," Governor Parson said.
The Senate met for about 45 minutes and heard bills introduced to officially submit the six issues the governor wants that he thinks can have an impact on crime and locking up criminals.
A lot of Democrats thought that the governor's list of bills was incomplete without tackling criminal justice reform and police accountability.
"The ideal is to give prosecutors in these areas, more tools so they can help lock up the bad guys, get them off the streets, and hopefully make our cities safer," said Senator Karla May (D) of St. Louis.
May added," We definitely have to do something about criminal justice reform but I do think we could have waited till January because it needs to be something that is more thought out and comprehensive."
"We are looking to strike back against violent crime to do a number of things to contain the violent crime epidemic," Senator Bob Onder (R) of St. Charles County.
The governor turned down a request last year for a special session on crime but decided to call one this year, during an election year.
The state has seen a rapid increase in crime this year, primarily in the state's urban areas. St. Louis has had 150 homicides this year compared to 99 at the the same time last year. Kansas City recently reached 101 homicides for 2020, a 35 percent increase from 2019.
From May to June, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has seen a significant increase in violent crime. In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19 percent.
“I want to be clear that violent crime isn’t just a St. Louis or Kansas City problem,” Governor Parson continued. “It is a Missouri problem, and we cannot wait until next session to address it. It must be addressed now, which is why we are having this special session.”
“If we are to change violent criminal acts across our state, we must work together,” Governor Parson said. “We must do our jobs. We must support our law enforcement officers, and we must start prioritizing the prevention of violent crime.”
