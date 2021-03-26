ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson extended the state of emergency in Missouri through August to further help with the fight against the coronavirus.
Parson announced Missouri's state of emergency on March 13, 2020 and it was set to expire on March 31. Parson extended the executive order on Friday through August 31, to "help accelerate COVID-19 recovery."
"The state of emergency extension will allow the state continued flexibility in providing resources and easing regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts," Parson's office said in the announcement. "This also allows for continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and federal funding for COVID-19 response efforts."
