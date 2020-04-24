JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is extending an emergency declaration for COVID-19 but not the stay-at-home order.
Parson says extending the emergency declaration is a way to continue to use certain funds and waive certain regulations to fight COVID-19.
The stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4. Parson said the economy will open in phases. He said social distancing guidelines will still apply.
Businesses like gyms, salons, massage parlors would be allowed to open on May 4.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has said she wants to re-open the economy but she and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page extended the city and county's stay-at-home order indefinitely. Krewson said she will re-evaluate the order by mid-May. Earlier Friday, she said May 4 was too early for re-opening.
Franklin County officials announced that certain businesses could open as soon as Friday, but they still must abide by Parson's social distancing order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.