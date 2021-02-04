MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's Governor Parson is sticking to his guns and demanding people who received too much unemployment benefits to pay them back.

News 4 Investigates first uncovered the issue earlier this year.

Parson is making the request despite a bi-partisan effort to waive the debts.

“So if that means somebody paying something off over the 5-year period of time or whatever the time slots are say no they got and they can then, they should," said Parson.

Just this week, News 4 learned the state overpaid 44,000 people in federal unemployment funds which totals to about $150 million.

Republican State Representative Jered Taylor and other lawmakers are looking to the state to waive people's debts.

“It's our responsibility to hold the government accountable, no longer who is in office, we expect our government to work for us and we deserve to know how to address this issue so it doesn't happen again,” said Rep. Taylor.

The state labor director claims overpayments like this are normal, but this issue is so much bigger because of the COVID-19 pandemic.