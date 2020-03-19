JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson defended his decision not to order mandatory closures of bars and restaurants as the number of cases of COVID-19 rise in the state.
At a briefing Thursday, Parson said he did not order such a closure because different areas of the state have different needs.
“It is not the right thing to do at this time, there is a lot more that goes in the decision than to simply tell businesses to close their doors,” Parson said. “It is much harder to go into a rural community and mandate that businesses shut down when they don’t have the infrastructure, resources or the plan in place an urban area does.”
However, Parson said he supports the decision made by St. Louis-area leaders to close down bars and dine-in restaurants.
Parson added that as a small businessman owner himself, he understands the challenges they face.
