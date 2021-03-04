ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Speaking Thursday in St. Louis, Gov. Mike Parson took the blame for a mass vaccination event in Putnam County that resulted in nearly 1,500 doses going unused and being shipped elsewhere, and nearly 150 doses that were destroyed.

“That site should never have happened the way it did. That's just the bottom line, I own that," he said. "It shouldn't have happened. We have to do a better job than that. "

In a letter published Monday, the Putnam County Health Department said it received 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a mass vaccination event on February 27. However, only 700 people were vaccinated, leaving the health department with nearly 1,500 unused doses that were then given to other counties. However, 143 doses had to be thrown out, health officials said. Once a vaccine is diluted, health officials say it must be used within six hours or it goes bad.

There were several reasons for the doses being thrown out. Health officials say in some cases, needles dislodged, not all vials rendered six doses, some people who reserved an appointment did not show up and others booked duplicate appointments.

Later on Thursday Parson tweeted saying "while vaccine distribution is based on population throughout each region, we do recognize that some Missourians are less interested in receiving a vaccine than others," adding the interest is higher in urban areas like St. Louis and Kansas City.

Starting next week, Parson said the state will begin transitioning mass vaccine sites in Region A and C to accommodate larger vaccine events. He said these sites will be fully functional by April 1.

Parson was in St. Louis to tour a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing location in St. Louis County. When pressed about the vaccine rollout and the fact that a second batch of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine won't arrive until the end of the month, the governor pointed to a lacking federal supply.

"We're not getting our fair share for population from the government right now. We are several hundred thousand doses short," Parson said. "We are behind on doses for our population."

Parson's team said Missouri ranks 49th in vaccine's received per capita out of the 50 states. "We are working with our federal delegation to get answers on this gap. It would take, for example, 247,477 additional doses sent into Missouri to put us on a level playing field per capita with Arkansas, 120,170 with Kansas, and 92,903 with Illinois," a spokesperson said in a statement.