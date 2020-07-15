JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson announced a special session will begin on July 27 and will focus on addressing violent crime in the State of Missouri.
Wednesday, Governor Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson, and several law enforcement officers at the press conference where he announced the special session.
“As Governor and a former law enforcement officer for more than 22 years, protecting our citizens and upholding the laws of our state are of utmost importance to my administration,” Parson said. “We know we have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri that must be addressed. Violent crime has been a problem in our state long before COVID-19, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent weeks, specifically in our big cities.”
The state has seen a rapid increase in crime this year, primarily in the state's urban areas. St. Louis has had 130 homicides this year compared to 99 at the the same time last year. Kansas City recently reached 101 homicides for 2020, a 35 percent increase from 2019.
From May to June, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has seen a significant increase in violent crime. In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19 percent.
“I want to be clear that violent crime isn’t just a St. Louis or Kansas City problem,” Governor Parson continued. “It is a Missouri problem, and we cannot wait until next session to address it. It must be addressed now, which is why we are having this special session.”
“If we are to change violent criminal acts across our state, we must work together,” Governor Parson said. “We must do our jobs. We must support our law enforcement officers, and we must start prioritizing the prevention of violent crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.