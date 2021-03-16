ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday announced a series of mass vaccination events in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The events, some of which were previously announced, will bring a total of approximately 10,000 vaccine doses to the area. The newly-announced events will take place at Florissant Valley Community College, Family Area in St. Charles and Queeny Park in West St. Louis County.

None of the announced events are within St. Louis City limits, which has a vaccination rate far lower than the state's average. 12.8 percent of St. Louis City residents have received a vaccine, compared to the 19.5 vaccination rate of the state as a whole.

Page: 'Fumbled' vaccine rollout frustrating Missouri teachers and other school workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, even as the leader of the state’s largest jurisdiction said Missouri's “fumbled vaccine rollout” continues to frustrate urban residents.

Thursday, March 18 at the St. Charles Family Arena: The event will be drive thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here.

The county anticipates administering 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The event is by appointment only.

Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.

Tuesday, March 23, Wednesday, March 24 at Florissant Valley Community College: As many as 2,000 teachers could get vaccinated next week, as the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is hosting a mass vaccination event for school personnel. Officials said the event will be supported by the Missouri National Guard and employees of all county schools - public, private and parochial - are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list. Several thousand education staff have already signed up.

Thursday, March 25 at Family Arena: 2,000 doses will be given out from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those wanting to sign up can register here.

Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at Queeny Park: 4,000 doses will be available over two days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greensfielder Recreation Complex at the park. There will be 2,000 doses administered each day, and those who want to be vaccinated can register here.