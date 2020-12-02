ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday addressed staffing shortages in Missouri's hospitals amid the COVID-19 case surge.
The governor announced the state and Missouri's hospitals are partnering with Vizient, a health care performance improvement company, to bring in additional staff and further expand statewide hospital capacity. The program runs 12-weeks, through February.
“Since the start of COVID-19, we have continually monitored Missouri’s statewide health care system and focused on supporting our hospitals and health care workers as much as possible,” Governor Parson said in a news conference Wednesday. “Staffing continues to be one of the biggest challenges right now, and we are currently doing everything we can at the state level to assist.”
The partnership will mean that up to 760 additional nurses and respiratory therapists could come to the state this winter, opening 600 additional beds for patients.
The state will pay for the first month of services with CARES Act funds and the hospitals will pay for the second two months.
This is a developing story. More will be posted.
