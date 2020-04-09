ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Public and charter schools in Missouri will not hold in-person classes for the rest of the school year.
The announcement was made Thursday as a growing number of states have shut down schools for the year amid the continued outbreak.
Parson said he consulted school district officials from cities small and large to make the decision. Online learning will continue through the spring semester.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis also announced they have canceled in-person classes through the semester as well.
We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition and child care services that are outlined in our recent health order. pic.twitter.com/umYYkszu7l— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 9, 2020
