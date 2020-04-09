ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Public and charter schools in Missouri will not hold in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

The announcement was made Thursday as a growing number of states have shut down schools for the year amid the continued outbreak.

Parson said he consulted school district officials from cities small and large to make the decision.  Online learning will continue through the spring semester.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis also announced they have canceled in-person classes through the semester as well.

As of Thursday, Missouri reached 3,539 cases. At least 87 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
 

