Missouri Gov. Mike Parson conducts his daily coronavirus briefing from the doorway of his office inside the state Capitol Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson announced he will lift some restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the reopening of some businesses and other activities starting on May 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced another $209 million in budget cuts Monday, mainly at the expense of public schools and universities.

Parson announced $41 million will be cut from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and $131 million from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"We are embarking on significant budget shortfalls, and we are hoping they are temporary," said Dr. Margie Vandeven, Missouri's Commissioner of Education.

Earlier in the year, the governor announced more than $200 million in cuts, some of which to the education.

"As difficult as these decisions are, we are experiencing an unprecedented economic downturn, which means we are having to make unprecedented adjustments in our budget," Parson said.

Other cuts will hit the Office of Admission, Department of Corrections, Department of Health and Senior Services, and Department of Social Services.

