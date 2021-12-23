Parkway West senior to march in Rose Parade's Honor Band of America

BALLWIN (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway West High School senior will travel to California next week to fulfill a dream of playing in the Rose Parade.
Kyle Schultz joined the marching band as a freshman and spent two years in the color guard. He spent time playing the vibraphone and most recently, the bass drum.
"I picked it up at the beginning of junior year last year," Schultz said. "I was playing the vibraphone but decided during pep band to try the bass drum.'
In an effort to get better, he practiced for hours every day, often asking friends for helpful critiques.
"He's really good asking his friends for help," Schultz' dad, Joe, said. "He'll film himself and then turn to them to ask for pointers and what he can do better."
This time last year, Schultz learned of the Honor Band of America through a friend. He decided to submit an audition tape and eagerly awaited an answer.
"Six or eight weeks went by and all of a sudden he said, 'I got in,' and I was like, 'you did what? You made the honor band?'" Joe Schultz said.
The Honor Band of America consists of 300 students from across the nation who will march and perform together at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day.
"He made the honor band and had no experience," Joe Schultz said. "But he's always been really good at picking things up."
Schultz is cramming in the final days of practice before he flies to California. Earlier this fall, he traveled to Indianapolis to practice with the other members of the drum line.
"it's not like a trumpet or clarinet where you can practice individually," Kyle Schultz said. "With a drum line, you really have to hear off of each other."
Schultz's bass drum weighs around 30 pounds and the parade route is 5-and-a-half miles long. He said he's nervous but believes he'll be able to push through.
"Just the adrenaline rush I'll get from telling myself, 'this is the Tournament of Roses Parade', this huge nationwide thing and I think I'll get through it."
Schultz's dad is hopeful his son will be able to power through.
"Hopefully he'll be there when we see him on camera," Joe Schultz said. "Like, somebody is missing...oh that's my son, he dropped off somewhere."
Despite having little experience on the bass drum, Schultz's band director credits his success to his dedication to learning and improving.
"Kyle is just very persistent and hardworking," Band Director at Parkway West High School, Brad Wallace, said. "He is willing to do what it takes to be ready for something of this caliber."
