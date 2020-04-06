CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Parkway School District announced it is suspending meal distribution to students and Chromebook pick-up as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension of meal delivery starts Monday. Chromebook pick-up will be still be happening on Wednesday before being temporarily stopped.
The news comes a day after the Ferguson-Florissant School District announced one of its bus drivers passed away from the virus. The driver was assigned to deliver food to McCluer North students.
READ: Bus driver in Ferguson-Florissant School District dies from COVID-19, district says
Ferguson-Florissant also suspended meal delivery. Riverview Gardens also took the same action on Monday.
