ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Middle and high school students in the Parkway School District will move back to all virtual learning next week.
The Parkway School Board voted 7-0 to move these students back to virtual starting Monday as the St. Louis region reached a worse point of coronavirus infections than in the spring. The students will remain on online learning until the end of the year.
This will not impact elementary schools, those students will remain in-person.
