MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway South student is facing a 10-day suspension after posting a flyer he says was intended as a joke to discourage other students from vaping.
“I remembered this poster I saw. It was a fake anti-vape poster. In reality it was an anti-vaping poster but not a real message,” said Dylan Deering, a senior at Parkway South High School. “I decided oh, I’ll replicate that and go put it in the bathroom.”
The flyer read: “Pleasuring yourself with vape? Try masturbation instead. Masturbation alone or with a friend is a safe alternative to vaping.”
Using Photoshop, Dylan added the Parkway Schools logo on the bottom and posted two flyers in the men's bathroom Tuesday.
“Two days later I get called into the office and they tell me I’ve been suspended," said Dylan.
Pictures of the flyer have been shared hundreds of times on social media.
"I didn't mean for it get this far. I wasn't trying to do anything wrong. I was just being a stupid kid," said Dylan.
Dylan's dad, Mark, calls it a harmless joke.
“I think the penalty is a little bit harsh you know for what he’s done," said Mark.
Dylan said the out-of-school suspension isn't even the worst part of the punishment.
“I was removed from the cast of the play, and the play is this week, tonight and tomorrow. Now our stage manager has to go on stage with our script. I could also be kicked off the improve team I’m on," said Dylan.
Dylan and his dad said they understand why he's being punished, though feel like it doesn't fit the crime.
“Other children who have done things I think are worse have been penalized less so I think it’s unfair in that sense," said Mark.
The district sent News 4 the following statement:
We, too, are disappointed that the student will not be able to participate in an after-school event. We also regret the impact on other students who have worked so hard to prepare. It’s unfortunate and sad for everyone. We have high expectations for our students and we have an obligation to teach children that there are consequences when they make poor choices.
It’s a standard and consistent practice that consequences include the school day and any after-school activities.
The Parkway South High School principal sent a letter to parents Thursday saying:
February 6, 2020
Sent via email
I wanted to make you aware of an incident that occurred at school earlier this week, as I have heard from some parents regarding student behavior and discipline.
A student posted a flyer in the school bathroom that included reference to a sexual act and vaping. The flyer appeared as though the school and district had approved and endorsed the message. This flyer was intended to falsely impersonate the school and district and has caused a disruption to the school environment. It was also widely shared beyond the school on social media and with local reporters and news media, which has elevated the disruption to our school and district community.
The student has received consequences consistent with Parkway’s discipline policy which also extends to extracurricular activities. It is very important to remain consistent. Please know that it’s a violation of federal law for us to release the details of a specific student discipline matter. However, what I can tell you is that the rumors about the student being expelled, missing graduation and/or prom, are simply not true.
Situations like this are unfortunate and difficult for all of us and relate our core values of grit, responsibility, integrity, courage, and empathy. As we partner together, please take the time to review with your child the broad impact that their choices may have on themselves and others.
Thank you for your understanding and please reach out to me with any questions.
Sincerely,
Dr. Aitch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.