ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway Central Middle School student is celebrating World Space Week in a big way.
Derrick Brooks is one of the students participating in ‘Get Curious with Vice President Harris,’ a YouTube Originals Kids & Family special. The special follows a group of kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris and go on a scavenger hunt with clues from NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.
The students will also visit the United States Naval Observatory, where the vice president lives with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
‘Get Curious with Vice President Harris’ launches Thursday morning on the NASA YouTube Channel.
