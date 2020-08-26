MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was a repeated racial slur LaTiffiany Carter said made her family feeling violated all over again.
“I’m feeling attacked. I’m feeling like my family is being attacked,” Carter said.
Last Friday, Carter’s freshman daughter was participating in Parkway South High School’s virtual freshman orientation, when all of a sudden a Zoom participant started blurting out the N-Word.
“I just know that she was the only African American in this particular Zoom group,” said Carter.
Carter said she feels like her child was targeted because two weeks ago, she said her family was profiled by a Manchester police officer who accused them of shoplifting.
[RELATED: Family says they were racially profiled in store parking lot by Manchester police]
Carter wonders if her child was targeted because of the attention from that incident.
“It seemed premeditated to me,” she said.
But the Parkway School District sees it another way after investigating. They say this particular Zoom meeting received what’s called a “Zoom bomb.” IT professionals said this happens when a person hacks into a Zoom meeting to create havoc.
There’ve been instances of this happening in districts within the St. Louis metro and across the country.
The principal at Parkway South sent parents a letter stating the intruder was a teenage hacker who lives in another state.
The district said of their 6,700 Zoom meetings conducted this year, this is their first cyber hack.
Since this incident the district has sent a list of steps for teachers to take to prevent another hacker from getting in.
The district has looped in the Manchester Police Department and they are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.