ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of Parkway South High School seniors were supposed to be celebrating their graduation Friday night, but when the coronavirus forced the school to delay the ceremony, parents stepped up to give seniors a night they won't forget.
About 200 cars lined up for blocks outside Parkway Southwest Middle School. Seniors rode in cars decorated with balloons, streamers. In many cases, their parents played chauffeur.
“With all the like the downness that we’ve had in this time, this is a nice uplifting moment so celebrate the class of 2020," said 2020 graduate Abby Gottfried.
Friends, brothers, sisters and grandparents lined the streets to watch the cars drive by.
“I’m here for my oldest grandson’s high school graduation," said Karen Grimm. “Over the moon...I’m so excited for him.”
For some students, the parade was exactly how they wanted to celebrate their graduation.
“I think it’s way better than sitting through like a ceremony at the family arena or something like that. I think this is great," said graduating senior Zach Ward.
Several teachers eagerly waited outside Parkway South High School where the parade ended to see their students for the first time in person in months.
"It’s really wonderful to watch them grow and become adults that are gonna change the world," said Kim Mitaksov, a science teach at Parkway South High School.
Parkway South High School has rescheduled its graduation ceremony for July.
