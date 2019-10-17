ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Parkway South High School is closed Thursday due to a power outage.
The school dismissed early Wednesday because of a power outage. Parkway School District Spokesperson Cathy Kelly told News 4 the power went back on overnight but went out again Thursday morning.
The cause of the power outage is currently unknown.
