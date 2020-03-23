ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to information obtained by News 4 Parkway School District teachers have been informed the district will suspend classes until at least April 22.
News 4’s Chris Nagus learned from teachers that they were informed of the extension Monday and the district plans to re-evaluate when to resume classes on that date.
This is a developing story and we will update with new information as we get it.
