ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District will move to a four-day eLearning week for the remainder of the school semester, saying they are focusing on quality, not quantity.
Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner says the idea stemmed from conversations with both parents and teachers. He says the extra day will allow teachers to have more time to connect with students who may be struggling.
If you're a parent working from home and you're concerned about your child having an extra free day, the district says they've got plenty of things to keep students occupied.
"We're certainly not lacking for things for students to do," Beckner said. "If anything, we're trying to manage how do we get them to do all these amazing things given the constraints that we have not being with them. Um, so certainly we'll work with those families who need something for those students to do. Fantastic. We've got tons of things."
The four-day school week begins April 13.
