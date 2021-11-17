ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District is shifting boundaries due to overcrowding. The changes may affect where students go to school in the future.
Some parents said they felt like their voices weren't heard before the unanimous vote to change the school district's boundaries.
"Since the proposal was brought up in April that the decision had been made by the board by the administration and that they did not even pretend to listen," parent Michelle Fussner said.
The district said overcrowding at West Middle School is impacting the way students learn. The problem, the district said, existed long before COVID-19 began to affect education.
"Teachers will make it just amazing but it's hard to see that right now and it's hard to tell some folks that maybe the opportunities their children are having at one middle school are perhaps not what they want them to be," Paul Tandy of the Parkway School District said.
Parents told News 4 they didn't buy the overcrowding argument presented by the district. The district said the curriculum will stay the same across the board.
