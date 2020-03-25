ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With schools shut down, administrators across our area are working to continue educating students at home.
The Parkway School District launched its eLearning program Wednesday.
News 4 spoke to teacher Brian Tucker at Barretts Elementary today before his first virtual lesson.
Tucker says it's been a learning process for him working to make things seem as normal as possible, and instill confidence in fifth grade students.
"I mean their whole world has been shifted, our whole world has been shifted. Recognizing how can I make sure that they feel confident, comfortable and safe to be able to respond and react and feel that this is the place where they love school where they are engaged and involved," said Tucker.
He believes his students stay engaged because they are already surrounded by technology. Tucker says they might plan a virtual dance party for the fifth graders on Friday.
