MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway School principal was determined to celebrate her secretary who is retiring after 41 years after she was unable to throw her a party because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Aileen Tucker started working at McKelvey Elementary School in Maryland Heights in 1979 as a print secretary. She then took a job working as a staff secretary for the school's principal, Dr. Kim Cohen, for another 11 years.
“She just has made such a difference in the lives of so many people. She is love and acceptance all rolled into one," said Cohen.
Cohen decided to surprise Tucker with a billboard over I-70 near I-270 to celebrate her retirement. Tucker happened to drive by the billboard with her kids and grandson before Cohen told her about it.
"I made him go back down the highway again, and I was shocked, but I loved it. What a perfect way to end," said Tucker.
Cohen said Tucker had a big impact on staff an students, including soon-to-be third grader, Conner Campbell.
Conner's mom, Cathy, said her son and Tucker developed a special bond, and that Conner would often go out of his way to hug her.
“It just made me feel good knowing she was there you know looking out for him," said Campbell.
Tucker said she'll miss seeing the kids the most, but is looking forward to golfing, reading, and relaxing in retirement.
"I loved what I did. I loved the staff. It was easy to come to work. It wasn’t work," said Tucker.
The billboard, which was paid for by the PTO, will be up until Sunday.
