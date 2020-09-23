CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Parkway School District will begin scheduling football games outside of St. Louis County.
The school district announced Wednesday they will play outside of the county so that their student-athletes have opportunities to compete. The first football game of the season will be scheduled for Oct. 2.
[Read: New youth sports guidelines to allow for more competitions, fans in St. Louis County]
The district’s announcement comes hours after County Executive Sam Page announced a rollback on youth sports guidelines. The new guidelines allow for moderate-contact sports to begin competing, but high-contact high school sports are still banned from playing games.
According to Parkway School District, high school activities directors and coaches will provide more details and notify students and parents when schedules are finalized.
Rockwood School District previously said they also plan to allow for competitions outside of St. Louis County.
