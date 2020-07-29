ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District will start the 2020 school year with virtual learning for all its students.
Originally, the district laid out the two options for parents to choose from on July 20. Their plan was to split students into two groups who would go to school two days and then participate in home study the remaining three days.
In a survey taken by Parkway families, 67% of them prefer in-person learning and 33% prefer virtual learning.
In a letter to families and staff Wednesday, Superintendent Keith Marty said due to rising COVID-19 cases and new restrictions announced by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, their plans have changed.
The decision is for students to be taught virtually for the first quarter, a total of nine weeks.
"We realize this will be a disappointment for families who chose the in-person experience. It is disappointing to us as well. We worked extremely hard to find a way to get students back in school. We remain committed to getting students back in the schools as soon as possible because that is where they thrive the best," Marty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.