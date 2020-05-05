ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Parkway School District held an emergency distribution of hundreds of boxes of food for students and their families.
The school district said the need among its families is growing.
“We've gotten quite a few families that maybe before didn't need help, but are needing a little extra something right now,” said Jess Buettner, a social worker in the district.
Bethany Dreher, one parent who arrived for help, said her husband was briefly laid off.
“I have two boys who are eating me out of house and home, and my husband was laid off for a few weeks. So, while he's getting a new job, a couple of weeks can put you behind a little bit,” said Dreher.
The middle school cafeteria where the food was being given out was filled with boxes ready to go. Volunteers and school staff helped load car after car as parents waited in line.
In late March, roughly 300 signed up for the district's first emergency distribution. About 400 signed up for the second meal distribution. Tuesday, the district handed out about 500 boxes of food.
The district has more than 17,000 students and covers 68 square miles. Help has poured in with more than $130,000 in cash and food donations. Buettner says while that may sound like a lot, they're looking at the long-range plan in trying to feed a growing list of those in need.
“It's not just funds that have been raised for the summer, we're expecting to use them over the next school year," she said.
“I've been at a point in my life where I've been able to donate and be at a point in my life where I need it. It's amazing to be on both sides, and I'm thankful for those who can donate and when we get back to that point we'll be doing the same,” said Dreher.
