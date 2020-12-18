ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, school districts around the St. Louis area are working on their plans for vaccinating teachers and staff.
However, many districts say they're waiting to take their cues from the state as to how to move forward.
The vaccine should arrive for school districts next month, and Parkway School District, one of the largest in the area, has an 18-page plan for the rollout.
"This is definitely a very fluid situation," said Dr. Robin Wallin, who is the director of health services for Parkway. "New vaccines are on the horizon. There's a lot of details that we don't know, but we want to be prepared when opportunity arrives."
Educators fall into the high priority "tier one" category when it comes to receiving the vaccination.
With 28 schools and roughly 3,000 employees, the district is still working to determine who will be where in line.
"We have staff members that work directly with students and those that work with grounds department. So we don't know specifically what the state's guidance is going to be yet," Wallin said.
Cathy Hubert is one of the 34 nurses in the district and will be administering the vaccine to her colleagues.
She took part in the Pfizer trials in August, and just found out this week she got the actual vaccine, not a placebo.
The district has put out a video for Parkway staff with frequently asked questions, the most common of which is: is it safe?
Hubert said she tells people that everything carries a risk, but you have to weigh the benefit.
"We all respond differently to any medication on the market, but the benefit getting the vaccine is 100 times greater than getting COVID-19," she said.
District officials said they are not requiring, but rather strongly encouraging, staff to get the vaccination.
