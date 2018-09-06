ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District has a shortage of school bus drivers.
To combat the issue, the district plans to offer training to applicants that have little-to-no experience in driving a school bus.
Bus Driver positions will extend a nine month period with starting pay of $15.76 per hour. Drivers will provide safe transportation to and from school and school related activities.
For more information on qualification and to apply click here.
