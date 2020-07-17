ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District on Thursday released some information on return to classroom plans for the upcoming school year set to begin August 24.
An official in-person class plan will be released on July 20. However, the district laid out the two options parents will have to choose from for how they want their children to attend classes.
Option 1: An in-person schedule using the plans below
Option 2: A full-time virtual learning schedule
For Option 1, there are three variables depending how the community spread of the virus. There will either be full in-person class schedule, a blended learning schedule or distance learning. You can read more about those variations here.
Parkway has laid out the its Virtual Campus if families choose Option 2. They are broken down by elementary, middle school and high school. You can read more about that Virtual Campus here.
