ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District is operating with a critically low number of bus drivers this school year, as it looks to increase its staffing ahead of next school year.
Currently, the district has around 100 drivers and is in need of another 25 or 30 by August.
"My entire staff, office staff has driven, I have mechanics driving, I have a route I drive every once in a while, every week I alternate with someone in the office so everyone is pitching in," said Will Rosa, the district's director of transportation.
Most drivers are on three routes in the morning and afternoon and many of the routes have been consolidated to accommodate the low number of drivers. The district said as the year progressed, an increasing number of students are taking the bus to and from school.
Pat Kosciulek has been a bus driver in the Parkway School District for 20 years. She knows her routes, and her students, well.
"Knowing I got them to and from, things they learned in school, when their pizza parties are...they tell me everything," said Kosciulek. "They tell me all their business!"
Kosciulek said the job is about much more than a paycheck, as she serves as a friend and confidant to her riders.
"Some of them will tell me things," she said. "You just try to console them, help them, and give them a positive word for their day."
All drivers must maintain a commercial driver's license. The district will also pay employees while they train for the license, ahead of being assigned a new bus and route. Benefits are provided to employees who work on average, 26 hours a week.
To apply for a position, click here.
