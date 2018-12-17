FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Grief counselors will be on hand for students at an elementary school in the Parkway School District following the death of a first-grade student Friday.
The Parkway School District sent a letter to parents at Green Trails Elementary School to "share the tragic news" of the 6-year-old girl's death.
According to authorities, Maliyah Palmer was accidentally shot and killed inside a home on Holly Lane just before 11 p.m. in Florissant. Palmer was transported to an area hospital where she later died.
Police said the girl was at home with two older siblings.
Investigators learned one of the girl's siblings found a loaded gun inside the home and accidentally fired a round, striking the 6-year-old in the head.
No criminal charges will be filed at this time, officials say.
The school district and police are both calling the death a tragic accident.
"We will meet as a staff before school to process and discuss how we will share this news with students in an age appropriate way," said Principal Rene Sommers in the letter. "Our goal will be to keep the day and routine normal. We will share the news honestly and openly so that understanding, processing, grieving and healing can begin."
Counselors, social workers and Annie's Hope, a bereavement center for kids, will be present to support students Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.