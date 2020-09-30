CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some students in the Parkway School District will return to the classroom in October.
The Parkway School District Board of Education voted Tuesday night to allow students in kindergarten thru 5th grade to the return on a part-time schedule starting Oct. 22. On Oct. 27, students in grades 6th-8th will return to the classroom. If the key health metrics continue supporting the return to the classroom, the district said they would move to five days a week starting Nov. 9.
Families who previously chose to learn remotely will continue to do so during the second quarter.
In addition, preschool classes will resume on Oct. 27 with reduced class sizes and an afternoon section will be made available online for families who wish to have a virtual option.
High school students will continue distance learning for the remainder of the semester, with the second quarter schedule beginning on Oct. 27.
The district said they made the decision to allow the younger students to return to the classroom because the key health metrics are tending positively.
