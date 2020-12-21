CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Parkway School Board voted unanimously Monday to send students back into classroom starting in mid-January.
Under the plan, all students will be in school buildings Tuesday-Friday starting January 19, which is the start of the second semester. Students who chose all- virtual learning at the beginning of the school year will remain at home.
Virtual learning will still be held on Mondays for those returning to the classroom.
For most of the first semester, middle and high school students were participating in virtual learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.