CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Parkway School Board voted Wednesday to send high school students back to school buildings as soon as practically possible.
The plan calls for high school students to resume in-person learning sometime in the second quarter.
District officials had already approved a plan to transition to in-person learning for K-8 students at the start of the second quarter. High school students will not go back as quickly because the planning for in-person learning started later.
The district started the school year with all-virtual learning
The district said students will still have the option of virtual learning. A special board meeting is being held on October 13 to discuss more details of the return to school plan.
