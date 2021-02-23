(KMOV.com) - It may be almost six months away, but parent Laura Grimmer is already thinking about the first day of school.
“I’ll be sending my oldest to kindergarten for the first time next year and I’m hoping it’s in person. I think at that age it’s really hard to do virtual,” said Grimmer.
But as a health care worker she has concerns.
“I’m hoping all the teachers will be vaccinated, I think that makes it a lot easier decision for us if we know they all will be safe but fingers crossed,” she said.
School districts across the region are already preparing for parents who might not feel comfortable sending students back in person this fall.
‘We are definitely looking into offering another option for our families for a full virtual learning opportunity for grades K-12. Partly because there’s going to be some degree of uncertainty in terms of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Stanfill with the Parkway School District.
Parkway, Rockwood and Wentzville School Districts all plan to offer virtual options for the 2021-2022 school year. In Parkway, around 30 percent of all students remain virtual. Parents will have to make a choice by May.
“There are still are some of our families with health and safety concerns,” said Stanfill.
In Wentzville parents are being asked to decide this week.
“The purpose of this enrollment is for those students who wish to learn virtually next year, regardless of the status of the pandemic,” reads the letter send to Wentzville School District K-8 parents.
In the Rockwood School District, a spokesperson said it has been part of their strategic plan to offer more virtual options and there will be a choice for parents next fall. Other districts say they are still evaluating options, while the majority of parents want their children in school, some say they’re still worried about the impact of the virus on their children.
Children are considered to be at a lower risk for COVID-19 than adults, but they can still catch it and spread it. Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 16 and up and the Moderna shots are authorized for age 18 and up. Both companies are studying the vaccine in children, but experts say that data won’t be available for months.
“I would actually sign my kids up for the trials, I’m so eager for them to get the vaccine. I would enroll them in the trials if that was an option in St. Louis,” said Laura Grimmer.
Washington University said they are plans underway for a pediatric COVID19 vaccine trial. They plan to launch the clinical trials this spring to evaluate the vaccine in children. There is an online registry for families interested in enrolling their children.
