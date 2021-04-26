ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Parkway School District will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible students Monday.
Students 16 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Parkway Central Middle School. The students must have parental consent to receive the inoculation. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those ages 16 and up.
The vaccinations are by appointment only at the school. Students in the district have a virtual learning day Monday and will be given an excused absence so they can make up any work missed during their vaccine appointment.
The school district said the second dose of the vaccine will be issued on May 17.
