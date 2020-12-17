ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Normally, if the principal comes to your house, it's was never a good thing.
But for the students of Parkway South High School, the principal came bearing gifts.
"When we knew we were going out for virtual learning or distance learning, we talked about how we were gonna stay connected to the students," said Dr. Patrice Aitch.
Dr. Aitch and her staff decided on little care packages, and News 4's Steve Harris has the inside story of how they handled the deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.