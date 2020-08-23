WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Teachers and parents spent the last day of summer vacation preparing for an unusual first day of school.
“I can mirror this screen on here and then I can just take an Apple pencil and write on it and it’ll show up in Zoom,” explained Scott Degitz-Fries, a calculus teacher at Parkway South.
Degitz-Fries said he started preparing back in June for virtual teaching. But even still, the last week has been a scramble to set up his classroom.
It’s been a similar scramble for Ashley Buck as she prepares for her son’s first day of sixth grade at Parkway West Middle School.
“We got school supplies today and some computer stuff to help out and we got a Chrome book from school we need to figure out,” explained Buck.
The Parkway School District is starting the school year 100 percent online.
“We’ve been so impressed with the teachers and their ability to pivot and sort of learn a whole new job and way of teaching the kids,” said Buck.
Her worry is balancing working at home and keeping her son on track.
“We’re both really fortunate that we work from home but I know there are so many families that don’t have that flexibility. So our plan is to kind of tag team, in and out, where I spend a couple hours checking in, then my fiancé spends a couple hours checking in,” said Buck.
Parkway says a survey found the majority of parents wanted in-person learning but the district decided to start 100% online. They will re-evaluate at the end of the first quarter in October.
