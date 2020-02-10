ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Students at Parkway North High School are on a mission to stop fellow students from vaping.
"Teens and middle schoolers see it as something that is just for fun, not harmful, but the big problem with that is we just don't know the long-term effects," said student Loralie Bormann.
Borgmann and fellow students Isaiah Mays and Emma Hampton are part of the student advocacy group Teen Voice For Change.
The program stretches across three Parkway high schools, and while they focus on a number of issues affecting students, vaping is a hot topic right now.
"This program really starts at middle school talking with sixth, seventh, and eight grade students about the issues of vaping," Mays said.
The group recently attended an anti-drug conference in Dallas with students from across the country and also works to educate their own teachers and staff members.
"We shared a lot of statistics we got from [Parkway] North,” said Thompson. “We sent out a survey, got statistics, feedback from students here, which was very cool."
And the administrators have noticed, saying the group exemplifies the best of their school.
"At Parkway North, we are constantly looking for students to step up as leader,” said Parkway North assistant principal Mike Rizzo. “A lot of times we have to push them, in this case, this did this on their own, so we are so excited about it."
