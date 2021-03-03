ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, all students at Parkway North High School will move out of classroom learning beginning Thursday.
Students will do asynchronous learning Thursday, meaning materials will be available online for them to access whenever they can. Beginning Friday, they will move to fully remote classrooms with teachers online and follow their normal school day schedule.
There are no plans for students to return to in-person learning until Monday, March 29.
The decision comes after school officials said "a significant number of individuals at North High School have tested positive for COVID-19." According to a release, roughly 20 percent of students are in quarantine due to exposure. All events, after-school activities, athletics and practices are canceled Wednesday and through the end of the closure.
Officials said "our investigation indicates these positive cases and exposures were related to large group activities with students outside of school."
If students need to pick up any essential items from school, administrators will escort them into the building to pick up items from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday. Students should enter on the tennis court side of the building.
