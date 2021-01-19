ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Parkway middle and high school students were welcomed back in the classroom Tuesday after studying virtually since mid-November.
The students are required to wear masks and there are arrows on the floor to control traffic.
Another big difference this semester for students, assigned cafeteria seating.
"We've always allowed kids to sit where they want to at lunch, but for contact tracing purposes we've assigned them an assigned seat,” said South Middle Principal Toby McQuerrey.
Students who normally always sit with the same group of students, now that they're sitting with some others they're making new friends.
Parkway does still have some students enrolled in their virtual campus.
As for students back in the building, the district asks parents and guardians to do daily health checks before they come to school.
