ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Parkway Central High School student has admitted to writing racist graffiti on the walls of a bathroom, according to district officials.

The student was identified through an investigation and later admitted to the vandalism, according to a letter from principal Tim McCarthy sent to parents Friday evening. Monday, the district said the student responsible for the incident is Black, but said in a letter, "however, this does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has had on our entire community."

The announcement comes days after graffiti was found in bathrooms at both Central High and North High on Wednesday. On Friday, several hundred students at Parkway North High School walked out of school, demanding change and accountability for those responsible.

More than 1,000 students, teachers & staff walkout of Parkway Central HS after racist messages Over a thousand students and staff walked out of Parkway Central High Schools in solidarity after racist graffiti was found in the boys bathroom.

"We were all just listening to people talking and hearing what they had to say and what we wanted to change and listening to people's voices being heard," said Christian Willis, a freshman at Parkway North.

Students who were involved in Friday's walkout said it was peaceful, as they took time to listen to each other and school administrators allowed students to voice their concerns.

"I think there's quite a bit of decency in people, most people that I can tell you of, they're really good people, especially deep down in heart," said senior Tyler Thomas. "Even if they don't like certain things, they're good people at heart."

Aisha Goodman Hamilton has a sophomore son at Parkway North and stopped by the school to watch the walkout from afar.

"My hope is that there's action that comes out of this. I hope the students aren't left with lip service, I hope there's an actionable plan to deal with these issues, I want zero tolerance," she said.

She admitted she's worried about what is going on inside the school and hopes her son and children like him can remain safe.

"I'm just very angry that they have to continue to do these things, that they're thrust into this," she said. "My parents marched in the 60s and 70s and its 2021 and we're still doing these same things."

The investigation into the racist graffiti found at North High is ongoing, according to the district.

The two incidents this week are not the first time similar vandalism has been found inside a Parkway school. Many students said they feel nothing is being done to stop it from happening.

District officials, however, said disciplinary action is taken, but privacy laws prevent other students from learning about what happens to those involved.

The student held responsible for the graffiti at Central High School will be subject to disciplinary measures as is outlined by the district's discipline policy, which could range from suspension to expulsion.