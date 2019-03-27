ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Video of Parkway Central High School students using racially charged language on spring break was posted to social media.
Dr. Tim McCarthy, the principal at the school, said he was made aware of a video that was posted to social media over the break. According to Dr. McCarthy, the video was viewed by a number of students and other community members who brought the issue to the school’s attention.
In a message to students, Dr. McCarthy said, “the video was wrong and is not reflective of who we are and who we aspire to be as a school community.” In addition, he stated that, despite their best efforts to build a community for one another, many returned to school after break feeling “hurt and pain because of the actions of others.”
Dr. McCarthy said school officials spoke with those responsible for the offensive video and their parents.
Read the complete email from Dr. McCarthy below:
PCH Community,
Regretfully, I am sending this email to you to share information regarding a concerning video posted on social media over the break. As we returned to school today, I addressed this incident with students and staff via the PA this morning. The text of my PA message is below. Please know that we take incidents such as this seriously and are committed to supporting all and each of our students. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.
Sincerely,
Tim McCarthy
Principal, PCH
PA Announcement to Students and Staff
Good morning Central High…This is Dr. McCarthy...May I please have your attention.
As we come back together following spring break, I have a serious issue to address. As some of you know, a video with Central High students using racially charged language was posted to social media over the break. The video was viewed by a significant number of Central High students and other members of our community, causing many to justifiably feel offended, outraged, hurt, and, for some, targeted. Thankfully, several of you brought the issue to our attention, which allowed us to address the offensive video directly with the students responsible and their parents. The video was wrong and is not reflective of who we are and who we aspire to be as a school community.
As all of us know, Central High is a diverse school. I believe, as I know so many of you do, our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Our core values of respect, integrity, and caring remind and inspire us to simply be loving to one another in our work together. We are not perfect by any means and we certainly have room for improvement, but I do believe we are truly committed to creating a school community that is accepting and supportive of each student.
Yet, despite our efforts to build community with and for one another, many of us are returning to school today with feelings of hurt and pain because of the actions of others. Please know that we feel your hurt and we are here to support you!
As I began my day this morning, knowing that I was going to make this announcement, I drew strength and inspiration from the wristband I wear everyday, which reads, “We are equal, we are loved.” These wristbands were created by Central High students last year and, for me, it reflects the true spirit of who we are as a school community. We are equal, we are loved!
Thank you for your attention this morning, thank you for your support of one another, and thank you for your intentional commitment to making this a loving school community for all of our students.
