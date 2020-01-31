(KMOV.com) -- Khalen Saunders' grandma Deborah bubbles when she talks about her grandson.
“I'm so proud of him,” she said. “I'm happy that he is doing what he wanted to do and the accomplishments he's made.”
On Sunday, Saunders, who graduated from Parkway Central High School, will take the field in the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.
His dad Kent beams with pride when talking about Khalen's journey to this moment.
“I'm ecstatic. He set his mind to becoming this professional athlete and he did everything it took to become this athlete and the family is just proud of him ,” he said.
Saunders' family says his determination to succeed is what drove him to reach the NFL and, Sunday, the biggest stage in football.
“It was hard for people to recognize him as a running back because he was so big and they didn't want to give him the opportunity,” Kent said. “But once they did give him the opportunity, oh he was dynamite.”
Khalen only had one scholarship offer- to FCS school Western Illinois. But he made a name for himself as a defensive tackle, eventually earning the nickname "The Aaron Donald of the FCS" from fans.
His dreams of playing pro football became a reality just last year when he received a call from the Chiefs.
“The phone call came and everybody just went, you know, deer-in-the-headlight and when we heard Kansas City, that room exploded,” Deborah said. “It was unbelievable. There were tears.”
Khalen play his way onto the field in his rookie season, recording 22 total tackles and one sack.
But what truly makes his St. Louis family proud is watching him live out his dream.
“He's happy. You can look at his face and he's smiling and dancing. I just enjoy seeing him that happy, you know?” Deborah said. “He has a new wife and a new baby. They're at the games and he plays for his family, he plays for his team, he plays for his state. He's a good guy.”
